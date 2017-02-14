City music manager under investigation steps down

KXAN Staff Published:
Don Pitts, ATX Music division manager (City of Austin Website Photo)
Don Pitts, ATX Music division manager (City of Austin Website Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don Pitts, the manager of the city’s music and entertainment division, ATX Music, stepped down Tuesday amid an investigation by the City Auditor’s Office.

Pitts was responsible for an office of seven people charged with fostering the growth of Austin’s music scene. Pitt, who has worked for the city since 2010, was placed on administrative leave around three weeks ago.

The city would not say what triggered the auditor’s investigation, but kept an official statement positive. “The city appreciates Don’s work with the music office and his efforts to strengthen Austin’s reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s