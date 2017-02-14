City music manager under investigation steps down

Related Coverage City’s ATX Music manager put on administrative leave

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don Pitts, the manager of the city’s music and entertainment division, ATX Music, stepped down Tuesday amid an investigation by the City Auditor’s Office.

Pitts was responsible for an office of seven people charged with fostering the growth of Austin’s music scene. Pitt, who has worked for the city since 2010, was placed on administrative leave around three weeks ago.

The city would not say what triggered the auditor’s investigation, but kept an official statement positive. “The city appreciates Don’s work with the music office and his efforts to strengthen Austin’s reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World.”