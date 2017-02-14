Buda lifts Stage 1 drought restrictions

Related Coverage Fluoridation of Buda water on hold indefinitely, residents will vote

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — After being under Stage 1 drought restrictions for more than a year, the city of Buda is officially lifting the restrictions now that work has been completed on various water infrastructure projects.

The restrictions were enacted at the end of 2015 to limit water usage during the completion of the Interim Water Improvements project and construction of Well No. 5 at Garlic Creek pump station. The restrictions included a twice-per-week sprinkler schedule.

While the restrictions have been lifted, the city is still encouraging citizens to conserve water. If drought conditions return, the city says restrictions can be reinstated.