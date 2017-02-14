Buda lifts Stage 1 drought restrictions

Jessica Taylor Published: Updated:
Water Hose, watering, sprinkler

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — After being under Stage 1 drought restrictions for more than a year, the city of Buda is officially lifting the restrictions now that work has been completed on various water infrastructure projects.

The restrictions were enacted at the end of 2015 to limit water usage during the completion of the Interim Water Improvements project and construction of Well No. 5 at Garlic Creek pump station. The restrictions included a twice-per-week sprinkler schedule.

While the restrictions have been lifted, the city is still encouraging citizens to conserve water. If drought conditions return, the city says restrictions can be reinstated.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s