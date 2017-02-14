AISD warns teachers against giving students sanctuary from authorities

Lanier High students rallying in response to ICE operations in Austin on Feb. 13, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is warning its teacher and staff of the potential consequences of interfering with law enforcement seeking a student.

Over the weekend, AISD teachers attended a union workshop on how to answer students’ questions and fears on immigration policy, including what to do if an immigration officers knock on their door.

While the district acknowledged the politically and social active epicenter that is the Texas capital city, they reminded staff to be “meticulous” and “calculated” in their response to controversial events, like the targeted Immigration and Custom Enforcement operation in Austin that netted 51 arrests. 

“A district employee may not provide a legal sanctuary for students fleeing law enforcement or stop a local or federal officer from conducting a lawful investigation or lawful arrest,” the district said in a letter to staff. “If the officers show up, greet them, be cooperative and ask them to please wait while our AISDPD is contacted…”

AISD made clear that its employees’ right to free speech is not “unfettered,” and they will stand by policies that limit that speech on district property, backed by the board of trustees and state and federal law.

Any materials that teachers or staff pass out to students from third parties must be non-partisan, the district continued. Teachers cannot commit to handing out the materials, make copies using district resources or hand out materials to students on campus.

Teachers attending the union’s workshop on Saturday were sent home with checklists for their students.

“Families need to know what‘s going to happen in case the parent gets deported, who’s going to pick up the children, can the children open the door, if an agent comes,” Austin Teacher Union Montserrat Gariby told KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon. “These are very simple things that the children need to know, that families need to know. They need to be prepared.”

Read the full memo:

