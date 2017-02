AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler is stuck in the median at the 7800 block of south Interstate 35 between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane.

One southbound lane of I-35 is shut down until tow trucks arrive. The 18-wheeler crashed with another vehicle around 4:43 a.m.

There are heavy traffic delays being reported in the area.

Austin/Travis County EMS says no one was seriously injured in the crash.

We have a KXAN crew on the way to the scene.