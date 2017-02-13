UT Women run win streak to 19 straight

JOE REEDY, Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Brooke McCarty scored a career-high 29 points as No. 8 Texas won its 19th straight Monday night, beating No. 4 Florida State 92-88 in double overtime.

The junior guard, who shot 11 for 16 from the field and 5 for 8 on 3-pointers, scored three points in the second extra period. Ariel Atkins added 21 points as the Longhorns (21-4) got their second road win against a top-five team in eight days. They won at then-No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 6.

Shakayla Thomas scored 23 points, and Brittany Brown and Ama Degbeon added 13 apiece for Florida State (23-3), which snapped a 10-game winning streak. The Seminoles missed their last six shots and were held without a field goal over the final 3:39, finishing 29 for 86 from the field.

Texas trailed 59-46 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter before they went on a 22-4 run to take a 68-63 lead with 1:23 remaining. Atkins had 10 points during the run while McCarty added six.

Florida State, which shot a season-low 33.7 percent for the game, was 1 of 11 at one point in the fourth but went on a 5-2 run to send the game into overtime, including Leticia Romero’s 3-pointer from the right corner with 1 second remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Seventy has been the Longhorns’ magic number this season. They are won all 16 games when scoring more than 70. They also managed to win despite having four players foul out.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 7-2 against ranked teams this season. They will have another big ranked contest on Feb. 26 when they travel to No. 7 Notre Dame in a game that could decide the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns travel to Oklahoma on Saturday. They won the first meeting 86-68 on Jan. 17.