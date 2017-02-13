Texas families rallying against ‘deplorable’ prison conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Texas families will rally at the State Capitol on Monday.

They want lawmakers to reform the criminal justice system. According to the Texas Inmate Families Association and Texas Voices for Reason and Justice, some sentences are too harsh. Additionally, the believe prison conditions are deplorable.

The families will also rally for the state lawmakers to make it easier for inmates to get a job, housing, or education after they are released. Organizers say allowing a person to be released on parole would save taxpayers money and shrink prison populations.

In the 1990s numerous states increased their prison capacity when the “Truth in Sentencing” laws went into effect, says TIFA. These short-lived financial incentives increased prison time and delayed parole reviews.

Now, states are able to repeal drastic sentencing that limits management tools like parole. Taxpayers would save money as the budgets shrink for agencies, leading to a decrease in prison populations.

The rally will be from 1 to 2 p.m.

This year, two inmates have died while in custody at the Travis County Jail. The first was 55-year-old Jacqueline Key, who told a Corrections Officer that she needed medical treatment. Key was rushed to the hospital where she died the next day.

The second case what 81-year-old Pablo Machin, who died of a stroke. He collapsed at the jail and then died at the hospital later in the day.