Most Texas teachers will lose out on Social Security benefits

Only 17 school districts in Texas pay into Social Security.

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains how the Government Pension Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision drastically impacts teachers’ social security draw. Click play on the video above to hear how the GPO and WEP come into play for public employees.

You can get a free copy of REAP Financial’s information packet, Social Security Offset for Public Employees, by emailing your contact info to: retire@reapfinancial.com

