More than 680 arrested in targeted nationwide ICE operations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the areas of San Antonio and Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City netted more than 680 arrests last week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Monday.

A total of 28 foreign nationals were arrested in the past week in the San Antonio and Austin areas. Sixteen of the 28 had criminal convictions. The Mexican Consulate said a total of 44 Mexican citizens were arrested in the Austin area on Feb. 9 and 10 — several times the average number — but not all of those arrests are part of the targeted ICE enforcement, called “Operation Cross Check.”

Kelly says around 75 percent of those arrested had previously been convicted of crimes ranging from homicide and aggravated sexual abuse to assault and driving under the influence.

The secretary laid out the four categories of undocumented immigrants who are the focus of President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security’s focus: those charged with criminal offenses, immigration violations, those who pose a threat to public safety and anyone who has been deported and reentered the United States.

ICE maintains the enforcement operations of the past week are part of routine efforts by the agency, planned before the president’s executive orders on immigration. “ICE does not conduct sweeps, checkpoints or raids that target aliens indiscriminately,” the agency said.

Immigration advocates say the actions are harsher than in the past, pointing to the arrests of additional undocumented immigrants during targeted arrests.

Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, in a press conference Friday, said ICE officials justify their actions by holding up examples of a few people “in order to imply all immigrants are like this.”

A Facebook Live video showing an ICE officer handcuffing a man at North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane on Friday sparked protests involving hundreds of people. One person was arrested for throwing a lit firework into a police car, setting it on fire. Another person was arrested in a protest at Chalmers Avenue at Cesar Chavez Street in east Austin for alleged aggravated assault.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., subcontractors say a number of people are not showing up for work. KXAN’s Brittany Glas reports on the impact ICE arrests are having on Austin construction sites.