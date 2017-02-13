Michael Flynn, national security adviser, resigns over Russia controversy

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Less than a month into the presidency of Donald Trump, his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has resigned following accusations he misled the administration on his communication with Russia before the election.

In his resignation letter, Flynn, a retired United States Army lieutenant general, says he “inadvertently” gave then Vice President-elect Mike Pence incomplete information on his phone calls with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

“I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn continued. He heaped praise on President Trump for reorienting American foreign policy to restore American leadership in the world, “in just three weeks.”

The Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador made him potentially vulnerable to blackmail.

NBC News is reporting that former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by the president for going against his executive order on refugees, warned the White House that Flynn was not accurate in his recounting of talks with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn previously said he did not discuss the sanctions imposed on Russia by President Obama with the ambassador.

CNN reports his resignation makes him one of the shortest-serving senior presidential advisers in modern history. President Trump has named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. as acting national security adviser.