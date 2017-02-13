Man stabs neighbor after argument in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An argument between two neighbors led to a stabbing in southeast Austin, Monday evening.

Two men were arguing when one stabbed the other at around 7:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Wickersham Lane, near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and South Pleasant Valley Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS say the injured man in his 20s was taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The suspect is in custody. Additional details on the stabbing were not immediately available.

