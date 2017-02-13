Man accidentally texts plot to kill wife, 4-year-old daughter to former boss

MONROE, WA (WCMH) — A Washington state man is in police custody after he tried to hire someone to murder his wife and 4-year-old child, detectives say.

The Snohiomish County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Jeff Lytle texted someone named “Shayne” offering to share a $1.5 million insurance policy if “Shayne” would kill his wife and daughter.

Court documents obtained by KIRO show the text exchange.

“Hey Shayne hows [sic] it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I’m going to take you up on that offer.”

“…life insurance is worth 1 million and if you want a bounes [sic] you can kill [JL]. Her life insurance is 500k.”

Lytle went on to suggest that “Shayne” make it look like a robbery gone wrong and even told “Shayne” when his wife would get off work.

According to investigators, Lytle mistakenly sent the messages intended for “Shayne” to his former employer, who called the police.

Lytle now faces charges for criminal solicitation for murder in the first degree, domestic violence.

Lytle told investigators that he never intended to send the text to anyone. He claims he wrote the texts only to vent and that maybe his 4-year-old sent them. Prosecutors don’t buy Lytle’s story and say he wanted his wife and daughter killed.