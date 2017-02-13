Makeup Tricks to Make Your Eyes Look Bigger

Big beautiful eyes can be what you show the world even if you weren’t really born that way. Karen Helton of Kiss N Makeup was here with expert tricks of the trade to help us open wide. To make your eyes look bigger Karen recommends thick lashes whether it be false lashes, lash extensions, a lash serum, or volumizing mascara. When it comes to eye shadow, you want to provide contrast so apply a darker color on the outer corner of your eyelid and a lighter shade in the inner corner. Another tip was to add a ledge to the under eye which is just a dark eye shadow applied almost like eyeliner that makes the eyes look more open. Something you have to be careful with is the watermark. She said most people like to apply a dark eyeliner to the watermark, but that actually shuts down the eye. Karen recommends using a light colored eyeliner on the watermark to make the white of the eye appear bigger. To finish off the look fill in your brows to frame your face and make your eyes pop!

Kiss N Makeup is on Burnet Road.

Call them at 512-388-1150 for an appointment or go to kissnmakeup.com to see their portfolio and services.