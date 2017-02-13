LIST: Valentine’s Day guide for Austin couples

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether you want a night of adventure or smooth jazz, there is something for every couple in Austin on Valentine’s Day.

Pinballz

Unleash your pinball wizard at this BYOB arcade. From Batman to Dragonslair, more than 500 classic arcade games will make you feel like a kid again.

Painting with a twist

Grab you paint brushes and a bottle of wine for a painting class where the alcohol is as free flowing as the paint. Cups and corkscrews are provided, so all you have to do is bring is your date and something to sip on.

Geeks who drink

Dust off your trivia skills to prepare for a night of drinking and quizzing. Bring you significant other and your A-game for this trivia night that brings out Austin’s geeks.

Easy Tiger

Follow the smell of fresh bread to enjoy some craft beers and ping pong along the creek at Easy Tiger for a German-style date. This beer garden and bake shop offers a romantic setting to share a pretzel and some beer cheese.

Firehouse Lounge

Travel back to 1885, to visit Austin’s oldest fire station. The speakeasy is tucked away behind a bookcase in the Firehouse Hostel lobby. Enter the dimly lit jazz club as you sip on craft cocktails paired with small snacks.

Peter Pan Mini Golf

Grab some beer and your boo to head over to Peter Pan Mini Golf. This BYOB miniature golf course features dinosaurs and giant pigs, offering a night you’ll never forget. The course will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Mount Bonnell

Start the night off snuggling up to someone you love as the sun sets over Austin. This scenic view puts you above the city offering a short romantic hike that won’t leave you sweating for dinner after.