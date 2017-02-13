Lance Armstrong loses bid to halt $100 million lawsuit

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This file photo taken July 25, 2010, shows Lance Armstrong looking back on the podium after the 20th and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Bas Czerwinski, File)
FILE - This file photo taken July 25, 2010, shows Lance Armstrong looking back on the podium after the 20th and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Bas Czerwinski, File)

AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for the government’s lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages from Lance Armstrong.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sets the nearly 7-year-old case on course for a jury trial. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong’s former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25 percent.

The government joined the case in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. Armstrong was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.

Armstrong tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the team sponsorship was worth far more to the Postal Service than the $32 million it paid from 2000 to 2004.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s