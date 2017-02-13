Ideas for the Perfect Valentine’s Day Outfit

Love is certainly in the air and do you know what to wear? Valentine’s Day plans are the perfect time to bring romance and whimsy into the mix. Maureen Staloch of Redbird boutique was here to give us some ideas for the perfect Valentine outfit. The first outfit she showed us was a green necktie blouse paired with a black leather skirt. This look was feminine and conservative, but still sexy. Perfect if you have a new love in your life! Next she gave us the perfect outfit for a Valentine’s Day spent with your girlfriends. The model was wearing a beige lace skirt with a cold shoulder blazer over a leather crop top and finished of with a pop of color from some bright red heels. Lastly she gave us a Valentine’s look for the mom on-the-go. The outfit consisted of a lip printed tee under a rose colored flannel, paired with a light wash jean. The perfect way to give a nod to Valentine’s day even if your spending it at your son’s basketball game!

Redbird is in Westlake on Bee Cave Road.

Go to shopredbird.com for more on what’s in store, or give them a call at 512-514-0027.