Homeowner holds thief at gunpoint until police arrive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A homeowner was able to stop a thief attempting to take his truck in Austin on Feb. 11 around 5:20 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Mark Goode, 35, is in custody after he was caught walking onto a man’s property and trying to take his Ford F250, valued at $75,000. The homeowner told police he saw a stranger walking out of the woods near his house approaching his truck.

Questioning the man’s intentions, the homeowner says Goode ignored him and headed towards the truck parked in the driveway. Goode then opened the truck’s door and climbed into the driver’s seat. At this point, the affidavit states, the homeowner pulled out a pistol and told Goode to get out of his truck.

Goode eventually got out of the truck and started to walk away before he turned and charged at the armed homeowner. Firing a shot in front of Goode, the homeowner warned the suspect to stop. While he held Goode at gunpoint, the homeowner called police.

Arriving police questioned Goode who said his truck had broken down and he needed a new one for his business. Police noted that Goode seemed to be under the influence of drugs and was mumbling about Satan and God. He admitted to using meth that day.

Goode is being held at the Travis County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

