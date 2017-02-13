Here comes the pies: Couples registering weddings for pizza

Related Coverage Texas shotgun wedding sale, buy a ring get a gun

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wedding season is coming up and if you’re stumped about what to get the happy couple, you have some creative new options.

Pizza-loving couples planning to walk down the aisle can register for pizza as gifts. Domino’s is now offering wedding registry options on their website.

The Domino’s wedding registry website allowing guests to purchase cleverly-titled e-gift cards for the happy couple starting at $15.

Options include:

The Wedding Night: For the couple who missed out eating their wedding food or get the late night nuptial munchies

For the couple who missed out eating their wedding food or get the late night nuptial munchies Thank you Card-a-thon: As the couple’s hands begin cramping from all the thank you note writing, here’s an option to give them a pizza perk-up

As the couple’s hands begin cramping from all the thank you note writing, here’s an option to give them a pizza perk-up Low-Key Date Night: A cheesy addition to the newly wed’s night-in

The newlyweds can spend each e-gift card they receive on anything at dominos.com.

Even if a couple isn’t registered, you can still give the gift of pizza. You just need the bride or groom’s e-mail address.