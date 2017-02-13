Heart Shaped Pizza for Valentine’s Day

By Published: Updated:
papa-johns

Love is in the air, and so is the smell of delicious pizza thanks to our friends at Papa John’s. Liz Herren joined us in the studio with a heartfelt idea to satisfy your Valentine’s Day appetite. Papa John’s heart-shaped pizzas are back! Get a 1-topping heart-shaped pizza on thin crust and a double chocolate chip brownie for just $15. That’s right, just $15 for a delicious Papa John’s pizza and a fresh-baked dessert. It’s the sweetest Valentine’s deal around, and perfect for sharing with the ones you love. Visit PapaJohns.com today to order YOUR heart-shaped pizza. But hurry, the heart-shaped pizza offer is only good February 9th – 14th!

 

 

Sponsored by Papa John’s. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s