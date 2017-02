AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters put out a fire at a home that was first reported to have flames coming through the roof.

First responders were called before 9 p.m. to the home on Mountain Quail Road, near the intersection of Metric Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane. The fire department says everyone inside of the single family home was able to get out.

