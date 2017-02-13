Barton Springs Pool emptied to create better environment for salamanders

Natalie-Ferrari-WEB-PIC By Published: Updated:
Eliza Spring at Barton Springs. (KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari)
Eliza Spring at Barton Springs. (KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visitors won’t be able to take a dip in one of Austin’s most popular swimming holes this week. It’s all part of some major work taking place at Barton Springs, known as the Eliza Spring Daylighting Project. Eliza Spring is home to Austin’s largest known population of the endangered Barton Springs salamander.

On Monday, crews emptied the pool in order to complete required work on a failing pipe underneath the north lawn. The Watershed Protection Department says a pipe used to transport water flowing from the amphitheater area, where the salamanders live, is being removed. Instead, crews will replace the pipe with an open stream so that the spring can operate more naturally, and ultimately enhance the salamander habitat. A change like this could potentially help in the recovery of the species.

The city says Barton Springs Pool will re-open Monday, Feb. 20. In the meantime, Deep Eddy Pool will be extending their hours this week during Barton Springs Pool’s closure.

Picture of drawdown at Barton Springs Pool. (KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari)
Picture of drawdown at Barton Springs Pool. (KXAN Photo/Natalie Ferrari)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s