Barton Springs Pool emptied to create better environment for salamanders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visitors won’t be able to take a dip in one of Austin’s most popular swimming holes this week. It’s all part of some major work taking place at Barton Springs, known as the Eliza Spring Daylighting Project. Eliza Spring is home to Austin’s largest known population of the endangered Barton Springs salamander.

On Monday, crews emptied the pool in order to complete required work on a failing pipe underneath the north lawn. The Watershed Protection Department says a pipe used to transport water flowing from the amphitheater area, where the salamanders live, is being removed. Instead, crews will replace the pipe with an open stream so that the spring can operate more naturally, and ultimately enhance the salamander habitat. A change like this could potentially help in the recovery of the species.

The city says Barton Springs Pool will re-open Monday, Feb. 20. In the meantime, Deep Eddy Pool will be extending their hours this week during Barton Springs Pool’s closure.