Austin cases highlight thefts inside U.S. Postal Service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Records from the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General show 20 internal mail theft investigations in the Austin region spanning a more than five year period.

The cases range from San Antonio to Waco, with a few in Austin itself.

The records, obtained by KXAN News through a Freedom of Information Act Request include details of situations where investigators believe postal service employees stole gift cards, DVDs or other goods. In another case, investigators began looking into a claim that a postal worker was dumping mail into storm drains. An employee resigned after being questioned.

Not all the cases had to do with stealing mail from customers. In one instance, inspectors found an employee got money to relocate for work, but never moved. The punishments vary based on what happened. Records show one employee was ordered to pay more than $25,000 and sentenced to 90 days in prison.

Take a look at all the cases here:

App users tap here for map.