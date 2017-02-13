Austin Animal Center breaks new record for lives saved

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With pet adoptions at an all time high in January, the Austin Animal Center is celebrating a record breaking number of lives saved.

Next month Austin will become the country’s largest No-Kill community. To qualify, animal shelters can not euthanize more than 10 percent of the animals they take in.

The Austin Animal Center saved 97 percent of cats and 99.2 percent of dogs admitted to the shelter in January. A total of 700 cats and dogs found new furrever homes this year, which is 100 more than this time last year.

A Mega Adoption event helped the number of pets find homes after all pet adoptions fees were waived ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“When Austin Pets Alive! began saving lives in 2008, 15,000 animals were still dying in the City shelter. Last year, that number was fewer than 500 and it’s getting lower all the time. When the organizations pull together in this life-affirming mission, anything is possible. I can’t wait to see what 2017 holds for Austin animals,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, Executive Director of Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive helps the Austin Animal Center remain No Kill by taking 3,000 of the pets at risk for euthanasia for medical or behavioral problems.

People wanting to adopt a furry friend can meet with counselors to find the right personality match and learn more about the care requirements. Learn more here.