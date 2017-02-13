Anti-Muslim, immigration fliers found on UT campus

Related Coverage Fliers urge Texas State students to report undocumented immigrants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A white supremacy group called American Vanguard is claiming responsibility for fliers aimed at Muslims and undocumented immigrants that were found on The University of Texas at Austin campus Monday morning.

The university says the signs, which are in the process of being taken down, were found at three different buildings across the campus: the Student Activity Center, College of Liberal Arts and the Sanchez building. KXAN received a photo of on one of the signs stating, “It is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens.”

The university says the political messages were not only aimed at immigrants but also minorities and Muslims. An employee at UT tweeted a photo of one flier that had a picture of the Twin Towers with the following text: Imagine a Muslim-free America. On Twitter, the Texas branch of American Vanguard posted several of their fliers along with the hashtag #MakeAmericaWhiteAgain. The group also taped fliers onto the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on campus.

“The university vigorously supports free speech, but posting signs of any nature on the outside of university buildings is not allowed under campus rules. Additionally, as per policy, only students and student organizations are allowed to post signage in approved spaces on campus,” said J.B. Bird, a spokesperson for the university in a statement.

The school goes on to say if someone damages or defaces university property, they are subject to criminal prosecution.

In December, fliers urging Texas State University students to report undocumented immigrants were found all over the Texas State campus. The fliers listed the phone number to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as their website to submit tips. According to American Vanguard’s website, the Texas group also posted those fliers.

I reported this to the Dean of students at 8.30am today @kevinhelgren pic.twitter.com/PNA9YZvWPE — Kristie (@thehistoriann) February 13, 2017