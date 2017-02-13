Americans’ Clutter and How It Affects Relationships

Maybe you and your sweetie have taken the next step and you’ve gotten a place together. That means combining a lot of stuff, which can get complicated. Jodi Bart Holzband with SpareFoot shared advice on how to make moving in with your significant other an easier process. Besides the flowers and the chocolate and the cards, Valentine’s Day is a natural time to reflect on your relationship with your significant other. Perhaps one of those discussions leads to you deciding it’s time to move in. A recent study by SpareFoot, the place to find the best deals on storage, explores how people deal with “stuff” when it comes to their significant others. The study revealed the following:

In relationships, men’s items are often the first to go – 60% of men in a relationship say they frequently stop their significant other from throwing out an item they want to keep.

In addition, 90% of Americans in a relationship admit if they knew there wouldn’t be consequences, they’d get rid of some of their significant other’s possessions.

A quarter of Americans and 44% of Millennials in a relationship have an item from an ex that they don’t want their significant other to know about.

Some advice for couples moving in together on how to combine lives and stuff without things getting messy:

Eliminate Clutter Before You Move: The most important thing prior to the move is to do a thorough purge so you’re not bringing anything into the household that you don’t really want or love.

Take photos and measurements of the new place to help when choosing which furniture will fit. Go room by room and discuss what items you each own and what will work best in the new space.

Try out the piece of furniture, for example, in the new home before making a hasty decision. Keep an open mind and compromise. Sometimes the item looks better accompanied by different items.

You’ve purged and compromised, but you still have stuff that you want to hold on to — consider renting a storage unit or using full-service storage. If you go this route, agree on a deadline to find a home for your stuff so that you’re not paying rent on storage long term.

Almost half (48 percent) of couples who live together say they argue over clutter. If you’re struggling because of clutter in your home and you’re not seeing eye to eye, it’s time for a conversation. Talking points:

Discuss how you want to use each space and what items will “live” there.

Decide what space will be shared, and what space will be “owned” by one partner or the other — so that everyone gets their own space.

Agree on reasonable time limits for clutter and keep it contained.

Remember what’s important. Stuff is just stuff. You’re building a life with the person you love, not with your keepsakes from the past. SpareFoot is the largest marketplace for storage, making it simpler to move and store your stuff. Our website lets you compare the most storage options nationwide and pick the best solution for your needs, whether it’s traditional self-storage or full-service storage. With the most up-to-date information on storage available, SpareFoot makes finding and reserving storage the easiest thing to cross off your to-do list. For more details, go to SpareFoot.com.

Sponsored by SpareFoot. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.