AISD bus driver resigns after tapping brakes to deal with ‘rowdy’ kids

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD school bus driver taking 60 elementary school students home was pulled over by police officers Friday afternoon following reports of erratic driving.

Austin police pulled the driver over on Singletree Avenue at 3:19 p.m. in north Austin and tested the driver, determining he was not driving drunk. The school district says the driver resigned Monday morning, after claiming the students were being “rowdy,” not listening to him and not putting on their seat belts. AISD says the driver tapped his brakes and the students lurched forward.

While none of the Summit Elementary School students were injured, one of the students broke his glasses.

Police and the district let the bus driver, who has not been named, complete his route. AISD says the driver has a clean record and has been with the district for 8 years.

The driver’s actions were not following protocol, AISD told KXAN. If students are out of control, the district advises its drivers to pull the bus over and call the district transportation department.

Before the bus driver resigned Monday, the district had pulled him off his route “until further notice.”