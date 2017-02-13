ACC seeking tenant after Rackspace backs out of Highland campus plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College won’t yet reveal who will occupy a major piece of its campus expansion at the former Highland Mall or when. In the meantime, construction on the second phase is ongoing.

San Antonio-based Rackspace was originally in negotiations to occupy the old Dillard’s space but the contract fell through last fall. The partnership was a key part of the college’s plan to link students with professional mentorship opportunities all in one location. In 2014, ACC said they were hoping to have Rackspace settled into the location by the end of 2015.

“ACC Highland will directly connect industry partners with workforce training.” Neil Vickers, ACC executive vice president and finance and administration reiterated in a media release Monday. As KXAN reported in December, the decade-long vision aims to transform the former shopping mall into a mixed-use economic hub complete with new homes and shops.

“The college worked in good faith to finalize details of a partnership with Rackspace Hosting. In summer, the ACC Board of Trustees approved and submitted a contract to Rackspace. Rackspace ownership changed shortly thereafter, delaying the process,” Vickers said in the release. The college says in the late fall it notified Rackspace that the contract would be lifted so the school can “move forward with other opportunities.”

Even though Rackspace won’t be a part of ACC’s Highland Campus, construction is expected to begin on the college’s regional workforce innovation center, featuring:

A Health Sciences Center with a STEM simulation lab.

A Culinary Arts & Hospitality Center with a fully functioning restaurant managed by students and open to the public.

A Digital and Creative Media Center and TV studio to support the college’s film, music business, creative writing, and graphic design and computer technology programs.

A Performing Arts Center including a black box theater and dance studio.

Professional incubator space for nurturing young businesses.

ACC’s Highland campus opened in August 2014 and features classrooms, a library, study areas, and the ACCelerator, dubbed the nation’s largest learning lab. In November 2014, voters approved a bond for various ACC construction projects across Central Texas, which included the second phase of the Highland build-out.