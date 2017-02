He is a comedian, a host, and actor and you might recognize him in his most recent slot as the ringleader and voice of reason for four of the most iconic men in sports and show business. We were so happy to welcome Jeff Dye of Better Late Than Never to chat about what he’s up to as well as his latest comedic album.

You can listen to Jeff in “Live From Madison” on Sirius XM and Better Late Than Never will be back in action soon right here on KXAN.