3 year old taken during armed robbery at Killeen home

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Police say a 3-year-old boy was taken by a man and woman from a Killeen home Saturday during an armed robbery.

Officers were called to Golden Gate Drive at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The legal guardian of 3-year-old Jamal Powell told officers that Lanae Hoskins and James Harris stole money and a vehicle at gunpoint, before leaving the house with Powell.

Killeen police say they are investigating the incident as a possible kidnapping. As for why an Amber Alert has not been issued, the case may not meet the strict criteria for one. Details on why the incident is considered a “possible kidnapping” were not included in the official statement.

The two drove off in a 2015 gray Dodge Charger with an Indiana license plate. The vehicle is described as having dark tinted windows, stock rims and minimal damage to the right front driver and passenger doors.

The suspects are possibly going to an unknown location in Louisiana, police say. The toddler was last seen wearing a white onesie.

Anyone with information on the missing boy or Hoskins and Harris is asked to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

