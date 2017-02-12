Volunteers craft messages of love for Meals on Wheels recipients

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday afternoon at the Motion Media Arts Center in east Austin to craft special Valentine’s Day cards for Meals on Wheels recipients. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday afternoon at the Motion Media Arts Center in east Austin to craft special Valentine’s Day cards for Meals on Wheels recipients. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday afternoon at the Motion Media Arts Center in east Austin to craft special Valentine’s Day cards to send messages of love to people in the community who may sometimes feel overlooked.

The Austin School of Film partnered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas for the “Love Letters DIY Card Making Drive” event, and participants came prepared with stickers, paint, glitter … even lace and more to spread cheer to adults the Meals on Wheels program serves, said Faiza Kracheni, education and programs director for the Motion Media Arts Center.

“All of the cards that we create today will actually go out with all the meals on Valentine’s Day,” she said, to share good vibes “on this special day of love.”

“Love Letters” is an annual, nation-wide event, Kracheni said, but it the first time her organization has participated.

“We decided to team up with Meals on Wheels for a specific target and demographic and goal in mind,” she said. “But ‘Love Letters’ is just an event that you can do whenever you want.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s