Fashion Show raises spirits and money to support teen patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teen patients from Dell Children’s Blood and Cancer Center got the glam treatment Sunday during the center’s 3rd Annual Charity Fashion Show and Concert.

The event was held at Fair Market in east Austin and provided each participant with clothing fittings, hair and makeup styling and swag bags to take home.

In addition to raising patients’ spirits, the show serves as a fundraiser for the Hungry Bunch teen support group that meets once a month. The Hungry Bunch allows teen patients to build friendships and support systems with other teens dealing with cancer and blood disorders.

Live music was provided by local soul band The Nightowls and there were also food trucks and shopping from local vendors who donated a portion of sales to support Hungry Bunch.