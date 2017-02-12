Crews protect homes from brush fire in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A brush fire briefly threatened several homes in Del Valle Sunday afternoon before emergency crews brought it under control, said Ken Bailey of Travis County Fire and Rescue.

None of the homes were damaged, he said.

The call came in at about 3:42 p.m. for a fire in the 12000 block of Pearce Lane near the northbound service road of SH 130/45, just east of Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The fire scorched about 12 to 15 acres of land, Bailey said. The Austin Fire Department provided additional assistance in bringing it under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.