Blanton Museum of Art opens newly-renovated galleries

By Published: Updated:
The Blanton Museum of Art unveiled its renovated and reinstalled permanent collection galleries to the public on Feb. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
The Blanton Museum of Art unveiled its renovated and reinstalled permanent collection galleries to the public on Feb. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art unveiled its renovated and reinstalled permanent collection galleries to the public Sunday.

“We have a lot more art on view,” said Martha Bradshaw, the museum’s manager of visitor and volunteer services. “We have new doorways where you can access the galleries quickly from the stairs, and we’re excited to have some special loans and contemporary works that we just acquired.”

The museum now features, among other things, a Latin American art section.

“It’s definitely very, very cool,” said artist and museum visitor Cody Hanson. “A lot of interesting pieces that weren’t here before, and then a lot of the really great ones that were here before are still here.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s