Blanton Museum of Art opens newly-renovated galleries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art unveiled its renovated and reinstalled permanent collection galleries to the public Sunday.

“We have a lot more art on view,” said Martha Bradshaw, the museum’s manager of visitor and volunteer services. “We have new doorways where you can access the galleries quickly from the stairs, and we’re excited to have some special loans and contemporary works that we just acquired.”

The museum now features, among other things, a Latin American art section.

“It’s definitely very, very cool,” said artist and museum visitor Cody Hanson. “A lot of interesting pieces that weren’t here before, and then a lot of the really great ones that were here before are still here.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.