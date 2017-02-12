Austin School of Film partnering with Meals on Wheels for Valentine’s Day

By Published:
meals on wheels

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In hopes to spread the love this Valentine’s Day, the Austin School of Film and Meals on Wheels has teamed up to make cards Sunday afternoon.

Both groups will be making valentines and love letters to send to adults that live alone across the Austin community. The Austin School of film hopes that by doing this, they could help those that face isolation feel connected and cared by members in the community.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held at the Motion Media Arts Center on 2200 Tillery Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Meals on Wheels will give out the cards along with a meal on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

 

