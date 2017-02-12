Austin-based health food chain abruptly shuts all locations

By Published: Updated:
My fit Foods posted this statement on its website announcing the immediate closure of all locations. (Image: My fit Foods)
My fit Foods posted this statement on its website announcing the immediate closure of all locations. (Image: My fit Foods)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A company headquartered in Austin that specializes in healthy eating options announced on its website that it is shutting down all of its stores effective immediately. It is unknown how many employees are affected, and KXAN has contacted the company for more information.

My fit Foods, which was founded in Houston in 2006, moved its base of operations to Austin in 2013.

The headquarters was located near the Loop 360 bridge on Lake Austin. It had tripled the size of its former space in Houston.

The company’s statement about the shutdown said, in part:

“Since 2006, My fit Foods has been on a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone. We’ve enjoyed getting to know you, and we are proud that we have made a difference in many of your lives.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you.”

The company asked customers to email questions to info@myfitfoods.com.

In April 2015, the founder of My fit Foods, Mario Mendias, was arrested at the W Hotel in Austin and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police allegedly found a baggy of cocaine in his pocket.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s