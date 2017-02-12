Austin-based health food chain abruptly shuts all locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A company headquartered in Austin that specializes in healthy eating options announced on its website that it is shutting down all of its stores effective immediately. It is unknown how many employees are affected, and KXAN has contacted the company for more information.

My fit Foods, which was founded in Houston in 2006, moved its base of operations to Austin in 2013.

The headquarters was located near the Loop 360 bridge on Lake Austin. It had tripled the size of its former space in Houston.

The company’s statement about the shutdown said, in part:

“Since 2006, My fit Foods has been on a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone. We’ve enjoyed getting to know you, and we are proud that we have made a difference in many of your lives.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you.”

The company asked customers to email questions to info@myfitfoods.com.

In April 2015, the founder of My fit Foods, Mario Mendias, was arrested at the W Hotel in Austin and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police allegedly found a baggy of cocaine in his pocket.