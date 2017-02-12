Arrests made in separate overnight protests against ICE operations

Hundreds gather in North Austin to protest the recent arrests made by ICE Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Paul Shelton)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were arrested in separate protests in Austin against recent increases in ICE operations early Sunday morning.

Austin police arrested one person at the protest on Chalmers Avenue at Cesar Chavez Street for aggravated assault.

The other arrest was made at the second overnight protest on North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane. According to police, one person is in custody for attempting to set a patrol car on fire. The Austin Fire Department says they are investigating the incident and do not have any more information at this time.

Multiple protests were held over the weekend on the targeted ICE operations that began Thursday. As part of ICE’s Operation Cross Check, officers conduct the nationwide operation by detaining unauthorized immigrants convicted of crimes in the country.

According to the Mexican Consulate, ICE has arrested a total of 44 people in Austin on Thursday and Friday.

