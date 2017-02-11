State of Texas: Next Steps in Sanctuary Debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The bill cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities moved quickly through the Texas Senate.  But, the pace could slow as it reaches the House.  This week on State of Texas, host Josh Hinkle looks closer at what’s next for Senate Bill 4, and how a judge’s ruling in another state could affect the outcome in the Lone Star State.

If the state had information that could warn you of potential dangers on a road you drive on, you’d want to know, right?  This week, KXAN Investigator Brian Collister joins State of Texas to share his look into the information TxDOT collects on road conditions.  The agency does not share that information with the public.  But when one employee unknowingly gave it out, Collister checked the data and found some of the roads with the lowest ratings were also places where serious accidents happened.

Experts say one in seven women battle postpartum depression during pregnancy or after giving birth.  KXAN reporter Arezow Doost dealt with it herself after the birth of her second son.  Doost’s own research led her to stories of moms using marijuana to treat postpartum depression.  It’s against the law here in Texas. But she found a mom willing to speak about her own experience with cannabis.  Her report also looks at the differing views doctors have about marijuana use for mothers.

State of Texas airs Sunday morning at 8:30 on KXAN News Today.

