Rep. Castro: “A majority of Americans support a path to legalization”

By Published: Updated:
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, held a community engagement event in Austin on Feb. 11, 2017, allowing Austinites to ask the congressman questions about his stance on recent ICE arrests in the area. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, held a community engagement event in Austin on Feb. 11, 2017, allowing Austinites to ask the congressman questions about his stance on recent ICE arrests in the area. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, held a community engagement event in Austin Saturday afternoon, allowing Austinites to ask the congressman questions about his stance on recent ICE arrests in the area.

Castro said that criminals need to be deported, but that others should be left alone.

“There are millions and millions of more people who do not fit in that category, who are peaceful people, who are here raising their families, paying their taxes, staying out of trouble, who have made a life here,” Castro said. “And I still believe, and the surveys tell us, a majority of Americans support a path to legalization for people like that.”

Castro was the first public official to confirm that immigration officials had increased operations in central and south Texas. He said he was told the arrests would last for five to eight days.

The Mexican Consulate confirmed to KXAN Friday that 14 undocumented immigrants were detained Thursday, and another 30 were detained Friday. The consul general said while many have roots in the United States, most have also been found guilty of a crime.

Democrats have looked to Castro as a potential candidate for Ted Cruz’s Senate seat in 2018. He said he will announced his plans for 2018 in about eight weeks.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s