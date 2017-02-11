Letter writers gather to pen social justice messages for Gov. Abbott

Viviana Castaneda Published: Updated:
People gathered at Big Medium in Austin Saturday to write love letters like these to Gov. Greg Abbott. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
People gathered at Big Medium in Austin Saturday to write love letters like these to Gov. Greg Abbott. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People in the Austin community met at Big Medium on Saturday to write love letters to Gov. Greg Abbott. The event, called Love Letters for Social Justice, had Austinites writing about his previous and recent legislative actions.

Christy Taylor participated and said she wrote her love letter in support of the people who have been affected by the outcome of Senate Bill 4, which gave preliminary approval to cut funding in sanctuary cities.

“It’s for Gov. Abbott. To show him that we support people that are our neighbors, they’re our friends, they’re our co-workers, they’re our loved ones. And it’s really unconscionable to treat our people like this. It’s terrible,” Taylor said.

The event went from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and organizers said they expected more than 300 people to attend.

The handwritten letters are set to arrive in Abbott’s office on Valentine’s Day.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s