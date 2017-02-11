Letter writers gather to pen social justice messages for Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People in the Austin community met at Big Medium on Saturday to write love letters to Gov. Greg Abbott. The event, called Love Letters for Social Justice, had Austinites writing about his previous and recent legislative actions.

Christy Taylor participated and said she wrote her love letter in support of the people who have been affected by the outcome of Senate Bill 4, which gave preliminary approval to cut funding in sanctuary cities.

“It’s for Gov. Abbott. To show him that we support people that are our neighbors, they’re our friends, they’re our co-workers, they’re our loved ones. And it’s really unconscionable to treat our people like this. It’s terrible,” Taylor said.

The event went from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and organizers said they expected more than 300 people to attend.

The handwritten letters are set to arrive in Abbott’s office on Valentine’s Day.