Holmes leads No. 11 Texas women to 18th straight win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes had 15 points and 13 rebounds and No. 11 Texas had no letdown after defeating No. 2 Baylor on Monday, rolling to a 75-42 win over Kansas on Saturday for its 18th straight win.

Kelsey Lang added 10 points and every player scored for the Longhorns (20-4, 14-0 Big 12), who reached 20 wins for the fourth straight season and 34th time in the 43 seasons of basketball.

Texas scored the last six points of the first quarter to lead 17-10 and the last 10 of the second to make it 36-18 at the half. Kansas was 6 of 35 from the field (17 percent) with five of the baskets 3-pointers. The Jayhawks finished the game at 21 percent and 9 of their 13 field goals were 3s.

Jessica Washington had 15 points and Kylee Kopaitch 14 for the Jayhawks (8-17, 2-12). Washington had all 10 Kansas points in the first quarter.

Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau had five blocks for the Longhorns, who finished with 13, three shy of the school record.

