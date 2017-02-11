Forte, Carroll lead Oklahoma State over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a convincing 84-71 victory over Texas on Saturday.

Davon Dillard scored 15 points and had eight rebounds while Jawun Evans contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma State (16-9, 5-7 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven.

Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for (10-15, 4-8), while Andrew Jones scored 16.

During a dominant stretch covering the last nine minutes of the first half and the first 2:32 of the second, Oklahoma State took over the contest, out-scoring the Longhorns 36-12 to take a 51-35 lead. The Cowboys maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: After pulling out a tight 67-65 win over Iowa State on Tuesday, the Longhorns jumped out to a strong start, leading by as much as eight in the first half before being overrun. … Allen, just a freshman, continued his impressive growth into an impact player, recording at least 17 points and eight rebounds for the fourth straight game. Allen, a 60.2 percent free-throw shooter entering the day, did miss all seven of his free throws, though.

Oklahoma State: After a furious comeback attempt, which included a 12-0 run in the final three minutes, fell short in a 72-69 loss to No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday, the Cowboys bounced back with another strong performance. … Following a mid-season tweak in defensive tactics, Oklahoma State has gone 6-1 and has consistently looked like an elite team, and that was on full display again.

UP NEXT

Texas next returns to the state on Tuesday to visit Oklahoma, which currently owns the Big 12’s worst record.

Oklahoma State heads out on the road to Fort Worth on Wednesday, facing TCU, who they defeated 89-76 on Jan. 23 at home.