City of Kyle celebrates 100th anniversary of train depot

By Published: Updated:
The city of Kyle celebrated the 100th anniversary of its train depot on Feb. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
The city of Kyle celebrated the 100th anniversary of its train depot on Feb. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle celebrated the 100th anniversary of its train depot Saturday.

After thousands of dollars spent in renovations to restore the building to its original condition, the depot re-opened to public viewing. The Hays County Historical Commission says it’s a great chance for residents to learn more about the city’s history.

“This is why Kyle is here, because it is a railroad town,” Kate Johnson with the historical commission said. “It exists because of the railroad.”

The depot hasn’t always sat in the same location. In the 1960s, the entire building was moved to a private ranch. It was bought again by the city in 2004 and moved to the original location.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s