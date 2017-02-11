City of Kyle celebrates 100th anniversary of train depot

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle celebrated the 100th anniversary of its train depot Saturday.

After thousands of dollars spent in renovations to restore the building to its original condition, the depot re-opened to public viewing. The Hays County Historical Commission says it’s a great chance for residents to learn more about the city’s history.

“This is why Kyle is here, because it is a railroad town,” Kate Johnson with the historical commission said. “It exists because of the railroad.”

The depot hasn’t always sat in the same location. In the 1960s, the entire building was moved to a private ranch. It was bought again by the city in 2004 and moved to the original location.