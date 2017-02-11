Applications now open to volunteer for SXSW festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ever wanted to get the SXSW experience? You now can by applying to be a volunteer for the annual festival.

Crew shift selections to apply for volunteering will take place at the volunteer call Saturday afternoon at the Austin Convention Center between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

SXSW relies on more than 4,000 volunteers for the entire week. Volunteers for the festival get the opportunity to catch a glimpse of what happens behind the scene of all things SXSW.

Volunteers must be able to work a minimum of 24 hours during the event in order to earn SXSW wristbands and badges. Day and night positions are also available.

To apply online, click here.