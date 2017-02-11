Applications now open to volunteer for SXSW festival

By Published: Updated:
SXSW Film Festival (SXSW Photo)
SXSW Film Festival 2017 (SXSW Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ever wanted to get the SXSW experience? You now can by applying to be a volunteer for the annual festival.

Crew shift selections to apply for volunteering will take place at the volunteer call Saturday afternoon at the Austin Convention Center between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

SXSW relies on more than 4,000 volunteers for the entire week. Volunteers for the festival get the opportunity to catch a glimpse of what happens behind the scene of all things SXSW.

Volunteers must be able to work a minimum of 24 hours during the event in order to earn SXSW wristbands and badges. Day and night positions are also available.

To apply online, click here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s