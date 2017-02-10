State forensics looking to streamline rape kits in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The same group that helped shut down Austin’s crime lab last summer is meeting Friday with a big question to answer.

The Texas Forensic Science Commission wants to know how the lab’s technicians were able to examine a large number of cases if there were so many glaring problems?

However, there is another issue on the commission’s agenda. The commission is considering a proposal to standardize the way rape kits are collected in Texas. Experts believe streamlining the process of collecting rape kits in Texas will make sure that DNA labs are following the most “current and consistent” practices in the industry.

The Austin Police Department revealed that they have a little more than 4,000 backlogged DNA cases. The majority of them are sexual assault kits, with an estimated 3,300 cases.

The department is still struggling to keep up with the number of backlogged rape kits that need to be processed. So, APD is asking the city for $2 million more after a deal with a north Texas lab to help with some of the cases that fell through. It costs about $625 to examine each rape kit.

On Monday, APD Maj. Mike Eveleth told the city’s Public Safety Commission that the north Texas lab surprised the department by suddenly saying that they couldn’t process cases anymore. Now, APD has identified another lab to take those cases in north Austin.

“They’re local and we can basically hand deliver [cases],” Eveleth said. “We can have face-to-face contact with them and the turnaround is 30 to 60 days. So, that’s going to be a big advantage.”

Austin City Council will vote on APD’s $2 million request next week.

