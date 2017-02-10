Share the love for Valentine’s Day, pet adoptions now free in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Animals are rejoicing over the sixth year of Austin being a no-kill city.

To celebrate all animal shelters in Austin are teaming up for the first time for a Mega Pet Adoption event. Starting on Friday, all pet fees will be waived in hopes of getting 600 pets adopted.

The Petco foundation is providing funding to cover the cost of the waived adoption fees.

To be considered a no-kill city, shelters can not euthanize more than 10 percent of the animals they take in.

Austin animal shelters:

This month the city of Austin is launching a pilot program to target certain areas. They are looking to keep pets in their homes and reduce animal service calls.

Research shows that the need for a program like this is great in east Austin and Del Valle. A $1.1 million grant from Maddie’s Fund is paying for the two year program. Part of the money will be used to pay for four temporary positions.

PHOTOS: Austin Animal Center takes in lost pets View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets during a storm in May 2016. (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center)