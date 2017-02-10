Share the love for Valentine’s Day, pet adoptions now free in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Animals are rejoicing over the sixth year of Austin being a no-kill city.
To celebrate all animal shelters in Austin are teaming up for the first time for a Mega Pet Adoption event. Starting on Friday, all pet fees will be waived in hopes of getting 600 pets adopted.
The Petco foundation is providing funding to cover the cost of the waived adoption fees.
To be considered a no-kill city, shelters can not euthanize more than 10 percent of the animals they take in.
Austin animal shelters:
This month the city of Austin is launching a pilot program to target certain areas. They are looking to keep pets in their homes and reduce animal service calls.
Research shows that the need for a program like this is great in east Austin and Del Valle. A $1.1 million grant from Maddie’s Fund is paying for the two year program. Part of the money will be used to pay for four temporary positions.
PHOTOS: Austin Animal Center takes in lost pets
PHOTOS: Austin Animal Center takes in lost pets x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Test Gallery
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Brush fire in Del Valle
-
Gallery: Afghan officials: Suicide bomber kills at least 19 in Kabul
-
Gallery: Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Kabul
-
Gallery: Patriots return to New England, receive warm welcome in cold
-
Gallery: Ball hits Davis Cup umpire in face, Canada loses to Britain
-
Gallery: German conservatives unite behind Merkel for September vote
-
Gallery: Ex-Catalan leader on trial for holding vote on independence