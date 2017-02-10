‘Save Muny’ gets backing of of legendary golfer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A legendary golfer is throwing his support behind the Lions Municipal Golf course in west Austin.

Austin native Ben Crenshaw will unveil his proposal to renovate the course and its facilities next week. “Muny,” as it’s known, sits on land owned by the University of Texas.

Considered a historic site, Muny was one of the first golf courses in a former Confederate state to be desegregated. It has been in the middle of controversy since 2011 when the university announced it wanted to use the land for something else.

Last month, UT changed its mind and offered a lease extension to the city, but at a higher price.

“It’s too pretty of a gem to let go,” Crenshaw said. “I think that hopefully something can happen. I mean it’s been here since the 1920s. It’s provided a lot of enjoyment for a lot of people.”

The current lease on the course expires in 2019. The city has not said whether they plan to accept the offer from UT.