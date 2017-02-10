21-year-old man killed in apparent drug deal in San Marcos

San Marcos police

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are searching for the suspect who they say shot and killed a man during an apparent drug deal Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Avenue at San Marcos Apartments at 1111 Avalon just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, the victim, 21-year-old Terrance Valentine II, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Several witnesses told police the victim and another man were involved in an argument during a drug transaction when the situation escalated and both men pulled out handguns. Police say the suspect shot Valentine and then fled the scene with another man.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, about six feet tall, with light skin and a fade-type haircut. If anyone has information about the suspect, they are asked to call 911. Police do not believe there is a threat to the general public at this time.

Texas State University says the victim is not listed as a student.

