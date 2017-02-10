Rumors of ICE action swirling on social media

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the past several weeks KXAN has received several calls from people claiming there have been immigration raids across Austin. These rumors have been circulating widely across social media worried that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is cracking down on undocumented immigrants.

City Council member Greg Casar claims there have been “large amounts” of ICE raids in north Austin. However, an immigration attorney with an ICE background says while raids are possible, they are highly unlikely.

ICE tells KXAN they do not conduct random sweeps. The agency explains that all operations by ICE are determined by investigative leads.

“By removing from the streets criminal aliens and other threats to the public, ICE helps improve public safety,” said ICE in a statement.

In a press conference in north Austin Friday, Casar says they have heard about several ICE actions in Austin, but only cited one confirmed case. On Friday morning, three suspects were arrested after a situation in northwest Austin that injured an ICE officer.

“We are here to denounce those actions and let the community know we have their backs,” said Casar. “I believe ICE is out in Austin targeting people rallying against the community actions against immigrants.”

Several grassroots organizations joined Casar saying ICE officials attempt to justify their actions by holding up examples of a few people “in order to imply all immigrants are like this.”

“I think the noise is getting a little out of control,” said Kevin Lashus, an immigration lawyer and former prosecutor for Homeland Security who specialized in handling deportations. When asked about the possibilities of ICE going door to door in Central Texas looking for immigrants, Lashus says it’s possible but unlikely. Lashus says it is important to stay alert, but not fearful of imminent raids.

One of the video Casar cited in his press conference is an unconfirmed event that happened at a north Austin Whataburger on Friday. Officials have not been able to verify what is happening in the video, but it shows an ICE agent and a man handcuffed kneeling on the ground.

In Travis County, the top cop, Sheriff Sally Hernandez has made national news for her police regarding ICE detainers. Sheriff Hernandez has taken a stance against cooperating with ICE unless they are high-level criminals.

Casar says next week’s City Council meeting will focus on making sure the immigrant community has the resources they need in case they are approached by ICE.