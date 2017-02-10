Recipe for a Yummy Paleo Burger

Local, Scratch-Made, bold, fresh, and they’re doing it without meat. Chef Andrew Brooks of Citizen Eatery was in the studio to show us just how good eating vegan and vegetarian can be. To make their popular paleo burger you start of by roasting pecans, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, and mushrooms. You then put all the ingredients in a bowl and add egg and tapioca starch. Add some herbs and spices and then mix all of it together. Form the patty and then cook it in the oven at 350 degrees until it is firm. Add the toppings of your choice and you have your very own paleo burger.

Citizen Eatery is at 5011 Burnet Road.

Go to citizeneatery.com for more on their menu or more information.

You can also give them a call at 512-792-9546.