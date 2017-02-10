Puppy Love: Photoshoot between officer and K9 goes viral

INDIANA (KXAN) – The bond between an officer and his K9 is something that has to worked on for a long time. Seems like an Indiana State Parks duo has it all figured out.
Conservation Officer Levi Knach and his K9 partner Kenobi were in the middle of taking their professional photos when the unexpected happened. Kenobi decided that he needed documentation of a special moment between his companion and friend and made his move mid-shot.
The little moment caught Kenobi giving Knach a kiss and nuzzling under his chin.
“Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake – he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng,” Indiana State Parks said in a Facebook post about the candid moment.
Indiana officer/K9 photoshoot
Indiana officer/K9 photoshoot x
