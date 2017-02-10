Test predicts heart attacks 7 years before they happen

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A new center in Austin wants to help its patients prevent a heart attack years before it happens, using a simple test. It’s a noninvasive test called the EndoPat, letting doctors know if a patient’s arteries are starting to become blocked.

Dr. Mojgan Arashvand D.O. is the medical director at the Texas Center for Preventive Cardiology, where they offer the test. “The beautiful thing about understanding the health of your arteries is we can implement years in advance things like lifestyle modification,” said Arashvand.

To conduct the test, Dr. Arashvand hooks probes onto a patient’s fingers, and puts a blood pressure cuff on their arm, causing an increase of blood flow after a temporary restriction in blood supply.

With the test she’s looking at a patient’s endothelial function. The endothelium is the inner lining of a person’s blood vessels. When the barrier breaks down, cholesterol and inflammation causes plaque to build up, and eventually a heart attack. The EndoPat can detect this, predicting heart disease seven years in advance.

In total, the test takes about 15 minutes and patients get results on the spot.

“I see lots of young patients, as young as 33 and 34, unfortunately coming in with the heart attacks. So this heart attack could have been prevented years, if we would have done it earlier,” said Dr. Arashvand.

The clinic works to provide customized care for the patients, incorporating nutrition, sleep and exercise in their plan.

Magda Musial has a gene mutation that puts her more at risk for heart disease. It’s why she became a patient at the Texas Center for Preventive Cardiology.

“The first thing I hope to do is stay medication-free for life, if possible, and then I think anything is possible from there,” said Musial.

She walks several miles a day, drinks eight ounces of beet juice and eats lots of dark, leafy greens, as prescribed by the doctor.

“I’m just hoping to stay ahead of the problem,” said Musial.

While the Texas Center for Preventive Cardiology is the only practice to offer the EndoPat in Austin, we checked in with other health care providers. Both St. David’s and Seton offer heart CT scans, and can work with patients to prevent heart disease before symptoms show up.